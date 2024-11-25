Perth, Nov 25 (PTI) Australia reached 104 for five at lunch on day four of the first Test against India, needing another 430 runs for an improbable win.

Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh were batting on 63 and five respectively at the break.

Mohammed Siraj (3/34) was the pick of the bowlers for India in the morning session having already picked three wickets in the ongoing innings.

Brief Scores: India: 150 & 487-6 declared in 134.3 overs Australia: 104 and 104 for five in 30 overs (Travis Head 63 batting; Mohammed Siraj 3/34, Jasprit Bumrah 2/26).

