Sports News | Axar Patel Welcomes Baby Boy Haksh

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. India spin all-rounder Axar Patel took to social media on Tuesday to announce the arrival of his baby boy, Haksh Patel, who was adorably dressed in a tiny national jersey.

Agency News PTI| Dec 24, 2024 09:40 PM IST
A+
A-
Sports News | Axar Patel Welcomes Baby Boy Haksh

New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) India spin all-rounder Axar Patel took to social media on Tuesday to announce the arrival of his baby boy, Haksh Patel, who was adorably dressed in a tiny national jersey.

The 30-year-old cricketer shared a heartfelt photo depicting little Haksh holding his parents' hands. Haksh was born on December 19.

Also Read | Cricket Matches on B

  • Videos
    Shyam Benegal Funeral: Naseeruddin Shah, Gulzar, and Others Pay Last Respects to the Legendary Filmmaker Shyam Benegal Funeral: Naseeruddin Shah, Gulzar, and Others Pay Last Respects to the Legendary Filmmaker
    • Close
    Search

    Sports News | Axar Patel Welcomes Baby Boy Haksh

    Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. India spin all-rounder Axar Patel took to social media on Tuesday to announce the arrival of his baby boy, Haksh Patel, who was adorably dressed in a tiny national jersey.

    Agency News PTI| Dec 24, 2024 09:40 PM IST
    A+
    A-
    Sports News | Axar Patel Welcomes Baby Boy Haksh

    New Delhi, Dec 24 (PTI) India spin all-rounder Axar Patel took to social media on Tuesday to announce the arrival of his baby boy, Haksh Patel, who was adorably dressed in a tiny national jersey.

    The 30-year-old cricketer shared a heartfelt photo depicting little Haksh holding his parents' hands. Haksh was born on December 19.

    Also Read | Cricket Matches on Boxing Day 2024: India vs Australia, South Africa vs Pakistan and Other Games To Be Played on December 26.

    "He's still figuring out the off side from the leg, but we couldn't wait to introduce him to all of you in blue. World, welcome Haksh Patel, India's smallest, yet biggest fan, and the most special piece of our hearts," Axar wrote in his post.

    Haksh is the first child of Axar and his wife, Meha, who got married in January 2023.

    Also Read | Will Travis Head Play in India vs Australia 4th Test 2024 Match at MCG? Here's the Possibility of Star Cricketer Featuring in Playing XI for Boxing Day Test.

    India captain Rohit Sharma had said during a pre-match press conference ahead of the Boxing day Test against Australia that Axar was not considered for the last two Test matches, partly, due to the recent addition of a baby to his family.

    Mumbai off-spin all-rounder Tanush Kotian has been selected for the remaining two Tests following the sudden retirement of Ravichandran Ashwin. 7/21/2024

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

    Tags:
    You might also like
    You might also like

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    India Women vs West Indies Women
    500K+ searches
    Happy Christmas
    50K+ searches
    Vijay Hazare Trophy
    50K+ searches
    Allu Arjun Pushpa box office collection
    20K+ searches
    Christmas Day
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Short Videos
    Google Trends Google Trends
    India Women vs West Indies Women
    500K+ searches
    Happy Christmas
    50K+ searches
    Vijay Hazare Trophy
    50K+ searches
    Allu Arjun Pushpa box office collection
    20K+ searches
    Christmas Day
    20K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Virat KohliRohit SharmaNarendra ModiSalman KhanBorder Gavaskar TrophyIPL Mega Auction 2025Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3Singham AgainBigg Boss 18India National Cricket TeamMaharashtra Election Result 2024Pushpa 2Jasprit Bumrah