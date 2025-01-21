Munich, Jan 21 (AP) Bayern Munich has signed highly rated German midfielder Tom Bischof from Bundesliga rival Hoffenheim for next season.

The 19-year-old Bischof was getting a contract through June 2029 after he arrives on a free transfer, the Bavarian powerhouse said on Tuesday.

Bischof's contract with Hoffenheim is due to expire at the end of this season. He was the club's youngest ever player in the Bundesliga when he made his league debut aged 16 years, 263 days in March 2022.

That was the first of 41 appearances in Germany's top division, where Bischof established himself as one of Hoffenheim's most important players. The club was unable to reach agreement on extending his contract amid reported interest from Bayern, Leipzig and Eintracht Frankfurt.

“It's no secret that we would have loved to extend Tom's contract beyond June 30,” Hoffenheim sporting director Andreas Schicker said. “We tried everything to continue to convince him of the club in the last year of his contract and to show him what's possible. However, Tom's rapid sporting development has not gone unnoticed by other, very well-known top clubs.”

Bischof will compete for a place in Bayern's midfield, where his progress is likely to be aided by Leon Goretzka's departure at the end of this season. Goretzka fell out of favor at Bayern last season, though reminded the club of his qualities with two goals last weekend. He is still expected to leave, however.

“Bischof is one of the biggest German talents,” Bayern sporting director Christoph Freund said.

Bischof has played for Germany youth teams from under-16s through under-20s. He was awarded the Fritz Walter Medal as the country's best under-19 player last year. (AP)

