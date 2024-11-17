Mumbai, Nov 17 (PTI) Czech Republic's Dalibor Svrcina defeated top seeded Khumoyun Sultanov from Uzbekistan to bag the singles title in the MSLTA 25K Men's ITF Tennis Tournament here on Sunday.

In the final which lasted for two hours and 12 minutes, the second seeded Svrcina battled past Sultanov 3-6, 6-1, 6-2 to win his second title in two weeks.

Also Read | Italy vs France, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of ITA vs FRA on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

Svrcina broke at regular intervals in the second and third set after losing the first set while the 231st ranked Sultanov struggled in the contest due to a thigh pull and could not recover completely.

The win propelled Svrcina 38 places higher in the rankings with 25 ATP points. He also took away the trophy and Rs 3 lakh cheque for the winner. Sultanov got Rs 1.80 lakh and 16 ATP points. 7/21/2024

Also Read | Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25: Nitish Kumar Reddy Set To Make Test Debut in IND vs AUS Perth Test, Says Report.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)