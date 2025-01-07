Melbourne [Australia], January 7 (ANI): Serbian tennis icon Novak Djokovic started his practice session for the Australian Open tournament in Melbourne with his coach and former rival Andy Murray on Tuesday.

The Australian Open started on Monday and will go on till January 26. The Serbian icon and 24-time Grand Slam winner delivered the news of joining forces with Murray back in November and the Australian Open is their first tournament together as player-coach duo. After splitting with Goran Ivanisevic in March, Djokovic has turned to three-time Slam winner and double Olympic champion Murray.

Djokovic is pursuing his 25th major title and a record-extending 11th Australian Open title. It will also mark a century of tour-level titles. He recently took part in the Brisbane International, losing to Reilly Opelka in the quarterfinals.

The official handle of the Australian Open also shared a glimpse of Djokovic-Murray practicing.

Both born a week apart in May 1987, both Murray and Djokovic have touched the top spot in the ATP Rankings and have battled in the world's biggest tournaments, playing a total of 36 clashes together, with Djokovic winning 25 of them. Murray called time on his playing career back in August after the Paris Olympics.

Djokovic will find out his first-round Australian Open opponent on Thursday during the draw. (ANI)

