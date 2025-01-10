Kozhikode, Jan 10 (PTI) Title contenders Odisha FC and Gokulam Kerala played out a 1-1 draw in their campaign opener in the Indian Women's League (IWL) here on Friday.

Both the goals came in the second half.

Defending champions Gokulam took the lead in the 61st minute through Lynda Kom Serto, while last edition's runner-up Odisha found the equaliser through Hemam Shilky Devi in the 87th minute.

The game started with Odisha dominating with a lot of the possession.

Gokulam, on their part, were reliant on their three foreign players for most of the match. Of the three, Phoeby Owiti was the most impressive, often driving out of defence to interlink and create opportunities in the opposition third.

Odisha scored the opening goal through Blue Tigress Lynda Kom just as it seemed that Gokulam had gained the upper hand in the game.

The midfielder picked up a fairly innocuous pass, outside the box, turned and twisted away from her defender, before curling a brilliant left footed effort into the top corner in the 61st minute. A diving Basude had no chance.

Gokulam's attacking fervour became more desperate as the clock ticked away. Lack of composure seemed to be their bane, with Asem Roja Devi and Owiti guilty of shooting over.

Gokulam did get their equaliser eventually to draw level. In the 87th minute, Odisha failed to clear a corner cleanly and the ball dropped to Shilky Devi in the six yard area.

The defender had her back to goal, but wrestled for control before eventually pouncing on the loose ball to smash it into the net.

