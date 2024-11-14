Dubai [UAE], November 14 (ANI): Dubai Sports Council has announced the appointment of Indian cricket legend Harbhajan Singh as Sports Ambassador for Dubai, marking a significant step in the emirate's commitment to developing its sporting infrastructure and culture.

The announcement was made in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, along with other distinguished sports personalities including Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) legend Khabib Nurmagomedov, tennis star Sania Mirza, and football icon Patrice Evra, a release said.

Also Read | Venezuela vs Brazil, FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How To Watch Free Live Telecast of VEN vs BRA on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

Harbhajan Singh, who has represented India in over 100 Test matches and claimed more than 700 international wickets across formats, brings his extensive experience and global influence to this prestigious role. The former Indian off-spinner joins an elite panel of international sports ambassadors tasked with enhancing Dubai's position as a global sporting hub.

"I am deeply honoured to be appointed as an Ambassador for sports in Dubai in the presence of Sheikh Hamdan Mohammed and other esteemed stakeholders," said Harbhajan Singh.

Also Read | Belgium vs Italy, UEFA Nations League 2024-25 Live Streaming and Match Time in IST: How to Watch Free Live Telecast of BEL vs ITA on TV and Online Stream Details of Football Match in India?.

"This role presents an exciting opportunity to work closely with Dubai Sports Council to develop world-class infrastructure, nurture talent, and bring premier sporting events to this dynamic city. The trust placed in me to help build a strong foundation for sports in Dubai is both humbling and motivating," he added.

The appointment aligns with Dubai's vision to become a leading global destination for sports, bringing together a diverse group of sporting legends including former UFC Lightweight Champion Khabib, multiple Grand Slam tennis champion Sania, and former Manchester United and France football star Patrice.

These sporting icons will play a vital role in strengthening Dubai's sports ecosystem by advancing state-of-the-art infrastructure, attracting prestigious international events, nurturing local talent, and promoting sports tourism. Together, they will enhance Dubai's status as a premier global sports destination.

The Dubai Sports Council continues to demonstrate its commitment to sporting excellence through strategic appointments and initiatives that will shape the future of sports in the region. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)