New Delhi [India], December 2 (ANI): Germany's celebrated defender and drag-flicker Gonzalo Peillat is set to make a grand return to the Hockey India League (HIL), representing Hyderabad Toofans in the 2024-25 edition, as per a release from Hockey India.

The league's much-anticipated revival, after a seven-year hiatus, promises to bring a renewed energy to the global hockey scene, and Peillat is excited to be a part of it once again.

Peillat, who was part of the original HIL seasons, fondly recalls his time in India and the special moments that shaped his connection with the country and its fans.

"What excites me the most about playing in the Hockey India League again is the opportunity to share the field with so many talented international players from different countries. It's a unique chance to learn from each other, both on and off the field," Peillat was quoted in a release from Hockey India as saying.

"Additionally, hockey in India is one of the country's top sports, and the passion of the fans, whether they're watching in packed stadiums or cheering from home on TV, creates an electrifying atmosphere. As a player, being part of such an environment is incredibly exciting," he added.

The Argentine-born player, who now plays for Germany, is confident that the return of HIL will once again elevate the sport.

"The impact is going to be significant. The league had already made a huge mark on the hockey world before, and now, with its return, it will draw even more attention. Everyone will be watching closely, and it's exciting to think about the influence it can have on raising the profile of hockey globally," said Peillat, who was the costliest overseas player at Rs 68 lakh in the HIL 2024-25 auction.

Peillat's return also brings back fond memories of his previous experiences in India. Among his most cherished moments is his debut in the HIL with the Kalinga Lancers, where he played alongside young Indian players who have since become integral parts of the national team.

"I remember my first year with the Kalinga Lancers, where we had many talented young players. Now, several of them are part of India's national team. It's rewarding to see how much they've grown in the years we played together. Being exposed to international players early on gives young athletes the chance to see how professionals train, think, and behave. It helps them adapt to the international level quickly and prepares them for the demands of top-level hockey," he said. (ANI)

