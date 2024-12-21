New Delhi [India], December 21 (ANI): The nation's finest riders will compete at the Army Polo & Riding Centre (APRC) in Delhi Cantt during the Junior National Equestrian Championship (JNEC) 2024 - Children I & Young Rider, scheduled in two phases: December 22-24 and December 26-29.

For the first phase of the event, the Championship has received an impressive 507 entries, comprising 470 individual participants and 37 teams, across categories for Children-I and Young Riders in Dressage, Show Jumping, and Tent Pegging. This enthusiastic participation underscores the growing popularity of equestrian sports in India, as per a press release from the Equestrian Federation of India (EFI).

Speaking about the Championship, the Secretary General of the Equestrian Federation of India, Col Jaiveer Singh, said: "The National Equestrian Championship 2024 showcases the immense talent and growing passion for equestrian sports in India. The impressive number of participants reflects the hard work and dedication of our riders, particularly the young generation. We are proud to provide this platform for athletes to display their skills and set new benchmarks in the sport."

Dressage will feature 30 Individual and 7 Team participants in the Children-I category and 10 Individual and 3 Teams in the Young Rider category. Show Jumping has attracted significant entries, with 127 Individual and 23 Teams in Children-I (Normal), 119 Individual participants in Children-I (Side Event), and 21 Individual participants each in the Young Rider (Normal) and Side Event categories. Meanwhile, Tent Pegging, known for its high energy and precision, includes Lance (39 Individual), Ring & Peg (33 Individual), Sword (36 Individual), and Lemon & Peg (34 Individual).

The action will commence from 8:30 AM on December 22 with exhilarating Show Jumping events, followed by the graceful precision of Dressage and the skilful artistry of Tent Pegging, all set against the backdrop of the vibrant equestrian community. (ANI)

