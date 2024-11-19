New Delhi, Nov 19 (PTI) Leading ultra-runners, Chris Lemke of Germany and Alice Williams of the UK, claimed the men's and women's top positions respectively in the Himalayan 100-Mile Stage Race, held in the Darjeeling district of Bengal.

Lemke clocked 17 hours 39 minutes to win the race, while Maxime Gabrieau of France (20:27) was second and South Africa's Murray Frazer (22.06) took the third spot.

In the women's section, Williams topped the race clocking 21:30 hours, while Stephanie Bancroft secured the second position.

Adventurers and ultra-runners from various countries, including the USA, Canada, UK, Germany, France, South Africa and India, took part in the annual event.

The event was flagged off by DIG, Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Balwan Singh, and race director C S Pandey.

