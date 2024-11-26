Sports News | Mohammed Siraj, Other New Signees Thrilled to Join Gujarat Titans

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has expressed his excitement about joining the Gujarat Titans (GT) for the upcoming IPL season. Siraj was acquired by GT for Rs 12.25 crore at the 2024 Indian Premier League Mega Auction.

The team welcomed him with a video on their official X handle, saying,

Also Read | Bayern Munich vs PSG Lineups: Check Predicted Starting XIs For UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Football Match at Allianz Arena.

"Stumps flying, crowd joining in on the SIUUU.

We can already picture it, Siraj bhai."

Also Read | Pakistan Shaheens vs Sri Lanka A Last Two Unofficial ODI Matches in Rawalpindi Postponed Amid Political Protests in Islamabad.

https://x.com/gujarat_titans/status/1861288168835948668

In the video, Siraj conveyed his enthusiasm, stating, "Hi GT family, I am super excited to join you all. Jaldi milenge ground par, Aava de" (See you soon on the ground, bring it on).

Kulwant Khejroliya also shared his excitement and gratitude towards the GT management for showing faith in him. He was bought for his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

"Our star-studded pace attack just got Kul-er.

Welcome home, Kulwant bhai."

https://x.com/gujarat_titans/status/1861328133078847702

Khejroliya expressed, "Hello Gujarat, kem cho? I am Kulwant Khejroliya. I want to thank the Gujarat Titans' management for keeping faith in me, and I am excited to join the team. Will meet soon380x214.jpg#in-large#380#214" alt="Kriti Sanon Casts a Spell in Stylish Strapless Black Gown, Actress Effortlessly Steals the Show in Chic Ensemble (View Pictures)" title="Kriti Sanon Casts a Spell in Stylish Strapless Black Gown, Actress Effortlessly Steals the Show in Chic Ensemble (View Pictures)" /> Kriti Sanon Casts a Spell in Stylish Strapless Black Gown, Actress Effortlessly Steals the Show in Chic Ensemble (View Pictures)