Sports News | Mohammed Siraj, Other New Signees Thrilled to Join Gujarat Titans

Get latest articles and stories on Sports at LatestLY. India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has expressed his excitement about joining the Gujarat Titans (GT) for the upcoming IPL season. Siraj was acquired by GT for Rs 12.25 crore at the 2024 Indian Premier League Mega Auction.

Agency News ANI| Nov 26, 2024 09:00 PM IST
Sports News | Mohammed Siraj, Other New Signees Thrilled to Join Gujarat Titans
Mohammed Siraj (Photo: X/@IPL)

New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has expressed his excitement about joining the Gujarat Titans (GT) for the upcoming IPL season. Siraj was acquired by GT for Rs 12.25 crore at the 2024 Indian Premier League Mega Auction.

The team welcomed him with a video on their official X handle, saying,

"Stumps flying, crowd joining in on the SIUUU.

We can already picture it, Siraj bhai."

https://x.com/gujarat_titans/status/1861288168835948668

In the video, Siraj conveyed his enthusiasm, stating, "Hi GT family, I am super excited to join you all. Jaldi milenge ground par, Aava de" (See you soon on the ground, bring it on).

Kulwant Khejroliya also shared his excitement and gratitude towards the GT management for showing faith in him. He was bought for his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

"Our star-studded pace attack just got Kul-er.

Welcome home, Kulwant bhai."

https://x.com/gujarat_titans/status/1861328133078847702

Khejroliya expressed, "Hello Gujarat, kem cho? I am Kulwant Khejroliya. I want to thank the Gujarat Titans' management for keeping faith in me, and I am excited to join the team. Will meet soon, Aava de."

    Mohammed Siraj (Photo: X/@IPL)

    New Delhi [India], November 26 (ANI): India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj has expressed his excitement about joining the Gujarat Titans (GT) for the upcoming IPL season. Siraj was acquired by GT for Rs 12.25 crore at the 2024 Indian Premier League Mega Auction.

    The team welcomed him with a video on their official X handle, saying,

    "Stumps flying, crowd joining in on the SIUUU.

    We can already picture it, Siraj bhai."

    https://x.com/gujarat_titans/status/1861288168835948668

    In the video, Siraj conveyed his enthusiasm, stating, "Hi GT family, I am super excited to join you all. Jaldi milenge ground par, Aava de" (See you soon on the ground, bring it on).

    Kulwant Khejroliya also shared his excitement and gratitude towards the GT management for showing faith in him. He was bought for his base price of Rs 30 lakh.

    "Our star-studded pace attack just got Kul-er.

    Welcome home, Kulwant bhai."

    https://x.com/gujarat_titans/status/1861328133078847702

    Khejroliya expressed, "Hello Gujarat, kem cho? I am Kulwant Khejroliya. I want to thank the Gujarat Titans' management for keeping faith in me, and I am excited to join the team. Will meet soon, Aava de."

    New Zealander Glenn Phillips, who was sold for his base price of Rs 2 crore, also conveyed his excitement about joining the Gujarat Titans.

    GT posted, "Master of all trades.

    Glenn bhai, we're counting down the days!"

    https://x.com/gujarat_titans/status/1861301802693730554

    Phillips added, "Hey everyone, super excited to be joining the Gujarat Titans for the IPL 2025 season. Can't wait to get amongst the new team, super excited to get out there. Aava de."

    Jayant Yadav, returning to the team for Rs 75 lakh, shared his joy about coming back.

    GT's X handle announced, "Jayant bhai, the Titans' den roars louder with you back!"

    https://x.com/gujarat_titans/status/1861355100796527088

    "Hi guys, super excited to be back home. Will see you soon on the ground. Aava de," Yadav said. (ANI)

    (This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

