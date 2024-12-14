Hamilton (New Zealand), Dec 14 (AP) New Zealand made a strong start to the third cricket test against England on Saturday, reaching 93-0 by lunch after being sent in to bat.

Captain Tom Latham was 36 not out at the break and Will Young was unbeaten on 42. Young has come into the New Zealand as a replacement for Devon Conway whose wife is expecting their first child.

Also Read | AUS 19/0 in 5.3 Overs | India vs Australia Live Score Updates of 3rd Test 2024 Day 1: Rain Stops Play At The Gabba.

The opening partnership between Young and Latham was New Zealand's highest in its last 28 tests.

England won the toss and chose to bowl in warm, overcast conditions which suggested the ball would swing. But there was only a little movement early on and the pitch at Seddon Park offered consistent pace and bounce.

Also Read | India vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 3rd Test 2024 Day 1: How To Watch IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV?.

New Zealand capitalized and by lunch had hit 14 fours, 10 to Young whose 42 included 40 runs from boundaries.

Young was Player of the Series when New Zealand beat India 3-0 in India in October and early November but he was omitted from the New Zealand team for the first two tests of this series.

His shots included a series of fine cover or off-drives, a sharp cut for four off Byrdon Carse and a well-timed on-drive.

The only moment of concern for New Zealand came when England reviewed an appeal for caught behind against Latham off Ben Stokes. The replay showed the ball passing close to the outside edge.

Latham and Young reached their 50 partnership from 93 balls and at 42 Young passed 1,000 runs in tests.

The match is notable for the fact that fast bowler Tim Southee will play his 107th and last test for New Zealand on his home ground. He will retires at the end of the three-test series aged 36.

Southee has taken 389 wickets in tests, more than any New Zealander other than Richard Hadlee's 431.

Southee began his test career against England in 2008, scoring 77 not out and taking 5-55 on debut. His test career comes full circle, also ending against England,

England holds an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series and made one change, naming pacer Matt Potts in place of Chris Woakes. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)