Rajkot (Gujarat) [India], January 15 (ANI): Opener Pratika Rawal's exceptional batting performance stormed the Indian side to a mammoth victory of 304 runs over Ireland Women in the third and final ODI of the series at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Wednesday.

With this win, Women in Blue registered a clean-sweep over Gaby Lewis-led side in the three-match series.

Chasing a huge total of 436 runs in the last match of the series, the visitors were bundled out for a mere total of 131 runs in the 32nd over of the inning.

The run-getters for Ireland's side in this match were Sarah Forbes (41 runs off 44 balls with seven fours) and Orla Prendergast (36 runs from 43 balls, six fours). Leah Paul (15 runs in 25 balls with two fours) and Laura Delany (10 runs off 20 balls, 1 four) also scored some runs for their team but it was enough.

For India, three wickets were snapped by Deepti Sharma in her spell of 8.4 overs where she conceded just 27 runs and bowled two maiden overs. Two wickets were grabbed by Tanuja Kanwar in her nine overs where she gave away 31 runs and bowled two maiden overs.

One wicket each was bagged by Titas Sadhu, Sayali Satghare and Minnu Mani in their respective spells in the fixture.

Earlier in the day, India won the toss and opted to bat first. Skipper Smriti Mandhana led from the front as India hammered 400 runs for the first time in an ODI innings against Ireland on Wednesday.

In doing so, India have become only the third team to do so in Women's ODI history. Previously New Zealand have scored more than 400 in an ODI innings four times - including the highest score of 491/4 against Ireland back in 2018. Australia scored 412 against Denmark back in 1997.

A partnership of 233 runs between Mandhana (135 in 80 balls, with 12 fours and seven sixes) and Pratika Rawal (154 in 129 balls, with 20 fours and a six), a half-century from wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh (59 in 42 balls, with eight fours and a six) were the key as India reached 435/5 in their 50 overs.

This is India's highest score across both men's and women's ODIs, outdoing men's total of 418/5 against West Indies in 2011 in which Virender Sehwag hit 219 runs and total of 370/5 by India women in the second ODI of this ongoing series against Ireland, where they made 370/5 thanks to a century from Jemimah Rodrigues and fifties from Mandhana, Rawal and Harleen Deol. (ANI)

Brief Score: India Women 435/5 in 50 overs (Pratika Rawal 154, Smriti Mandhana 135, Orla Prendergast 2/71) vs Ireland Women 131 all out in 31.4 overs (Sarah Forbers 41, Orla Prendergast 36, Deepti Sharma 3/27). (ANI)

