Tarouba (Trinidad), Jun 27 (PTI) Scoreboard of first semifinal of the T20 World Cup between South Africa and Afghanistan here.

Afghanistan:

Rahmanullah Gurbaz c Reeza Hendricks b Marco Jansen 0

Ibrahim Zadran b Rabada 2

Gulbadin Naib b Marco Jansen 9

Azmatullah Omarzai c Tristan Stubbs b Nortje 10

Mohammad Nabi b Rabada 0

Nangeyalia Kharote c de Kock b Marco Jansen 2

Karim Janat lbw b Shamsi 8

Rashid Khan b Nortje 8

Noor Ahmad lbw b Shamsi 0

Naveen-ul-Haq lbw b Shamsi 2

Fazalhaq Farooqi not out 2

Extras: (B-6, LB-1, W-6)

13

Total: (all out in 11.5 Overs) 56

Fall of wickets: 1-4, 2-16, 3-20, 4-20, 5-23, 6-28, 7-50, 8-50, 9-50, 10-56.

Bowling: Marco Jansen 3-0-16-3, Keshav Maharaj 1-0-6-0, Kagiso Rabada 3-1-14-2, Anrich Nortje 3-0-7-2, Tabraiz Shamsi 1.5-0-6-3. (MORE) PTI

