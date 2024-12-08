New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Former Indian footballer Sunil Chhetri opened up on the time when he announced his retirement from international football and said that it wasn't an easy decsion for him.

Earlier in 2024, Chhetri announced his retirement from the Indian national team. His last game for the country was against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match at the iconic Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on June 6.

Sunil Chhetri is considered one of the best footballers India has ever produced. The stalwart Indian footballer made his international debut and scored his first goal for the Indian National Team in 2005 against the arch-rivals Pakistan in Quetta.

As per Olympics.com, the football legend was first named as the Indian captain during the 2012 Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Challenge Cup Qualifiers.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ANI, Chhetri said that it hit him a few days before his last international game against Kuwait in the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match.

The 40-year-old added that he has no regrets about his decision since majority wise he made the right decision.

"It hit me a few days before the game against Kuwait. It hits me now but I knew this was going to happen because this wasn't easy. But no regrets because I think majority wise I took the right decision," Chhetri said.

The stalwart Indian footballer added that he felt relief after announcing his retirement since he wanted to announce it before the FIFA World Cup Qualifier match against Kuwait.

Chhetri said that it was 'difficult' for him before his final match for the Indian National Team.

"I felt relief because I genuinely wanted to announce it before the game happens (against Kuwait). At the time I think I thought that I owe this to whoever is a fan. You know, I want to tell them This is what I've decided. It's going to be my last game. After that, I felt relief For like few days. But then from that moment to one month where the game was supposed to happen It was difficult man," he added.

In his final match for the country, India shared points with Kuwait after a goalless draw at the Salt Lake Stadium. Even though Chhetri could not get the back of the net in his final game for India, he played the whole 90 minutes of the match.

The Bengaluru FC striker also opened up on the video where he announced his retirement from international footballer. Chhetri revealed that he shot the video in just one take. He added that everyone present while shooting the video was in tears.

"I'll give you a small background of this video. Generally, when we make videos, you keep half an hour, an hour as, you know, editing, etc. This was one take, 10 minutes, I was out. This whole video was one take. I sat. I spoke out. The one who's making the video. His name is Kunal... And I asked him. Generally when you make a video. You ask. How was it? What happened? What was the mistake? This was. I spoke. He had tears. The cameraman had tears and I was out," he further added.

Sunil Chhetri kicked off his professional football journey at Mohun Bagan in 2002. Chhetri helped India win the 2007, 2009, and 2012 Nehru Cup, as well as the 2011, 2015, 2021 and 2023 SAFF Championship. He also led India to victory in the 2008 AFC Challenge Cup, which helped India qualify for its first AFC Asian Cup in 27 years.

Chhetri received the Arjuna Award in 2011, and the Padma Shri in 2019. In 2021, he became the first footballer to get the Khel Ratna Award, India's highest sporting honour.

In a career that spanned over 19 years, the Arjuna Award winner has 94 goals in 150 matches on the international stage. Interestingly, Indian football talisman Sunil Chhetri is fourth overall in the all-time international goal scorers' list. Chhetri played a major role in India's footballing fortunes in the last decade, earning legendary status in the nation's sporting history. (ANI)

