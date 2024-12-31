Plymouth [UK], December 31 (ANI): Wayne Rooney mutually agreed to leave Plymouth Argyle on Tuesday, with the club at the bottom of the Championship table and a nine-match winless run, said the club on its website.

Rooney joined Plymouth Argyle on a three-year contract in May and left just seven months into his stint. In his last game in charge, Plymouth suffered a 2-0 defeat against Oxford, who have also struggled throughout the season.

Plymouth Argyle released a statement to confirm Rooney and the club arrived at a mutual agreement to part ways with immediate effect.

"Plymouth Argyle can confirm that the club and Head Coach Wayne Rooney have mutually agreed to part ways with immediate effect. We would like to thank Wayne and his team for all their efforts and wish them well for the future," the club said in its statement.

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank the Board of Plymouth Argyle Football Club, in particular Simon Hallett and Neil Dewsnip, who I shared great relationships with. Thanks also to all the staff who made me feel welcome and who make the club such a special place, the players and fans for their efforts and support during my time as Head Coach, and I wish them all the best for the future," Rooney said in the statement.

"To the Green Army thanks for making the games at Home Park so special, they are memories that we will share forever. I would also like to give a special mention to my coaching staff Kevin Nancekivell, Simon Ireland, Darryl Flahavan and Mike Phelan for their knowledge, dedication, help and support. Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results," he concluded.

The place left vacant by Rooney will be filled by first-team coach Kevin Nancekivell. Club captain Joe Edwards will lead the team in their upcoming Championship match against Bristol City on New Year's Day. Meanwhile, Daryl Flahavan will continue as Goalkeeping coach. (ANI)

