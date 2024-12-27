Mumbai, December 27: West Indies were all out for 162 in the third and final Women's ODI against India here on Friday. Chinelle Henry top-scored for the visitors with 61 off 72 balls. Off-spinner Deepti Sharma ended with six wickets while pacer Renuka Thakur took four. India lead the series 2-0. Renuka Thakur Creates History As First Indian Woman Cricketer To Dismiss Both Openers for Ducks in One-Day Internationals, Achieves Feat During IND-W vs WI-W 3rd ODI 2024 (Watch Video).

Brief scores: West Indies 162 all out in 38.5 overs (Chinelle Henry 61; Deepti Sharma 6/31).

