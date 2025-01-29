Kolkata, Jan 29 (PTI) Women's cricket will be a major attraction in the 'Bengal-Britain Travel Friendship Cup - Season 2' slated to be held at the Police Athletic Club here from February 1-2.

The event will feature both the men's and women's teams in a unique blend of cricket and cultural engagement, according to the British Deputy High Commission.

Also Read | Why Is Pat Cummins Not Playing in Sri Lanka vs Australia Test Series 2025? Know Reason.

British Deputy High Commissioner to East and Northeast India, Andrew Fleming, called the tournament a significant step in strengthening UK-India ties through a shared passion for cricket and tourism.

"Last year, I promised women's participation in future editions of this Cup, and I am proud that we are delivering on that pledge this year," Fleming said in a statement.

Also Read | Steve Smith Reaches 10,000 Test Runs, Becomes Second-Fastest Australian To Achieve Milestone in SL vs AUS 1st Test 2025.

There will be a special T10 women's match on February 2.

"It reflects our commitment to inclusivity and gender equality in sports," added the statement.

The event was launched last year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)