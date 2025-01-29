Two-time ODI World Cup, one-time T20I World Cup, and one-time World Test Championship winning star Australian pacer Pat Cummins, who also happens to be the captain of the side is missing from the squad of the ongoing series against Sri Lanka. The exclusion of the 31-year-old right-arm pacer has raised many eyebrows, as he was one of the architects of the most recent Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 win against India, which was Australia's first in a decade. Sri Lanka vs Australia Free Live Streaming Online, 1st Test 2025: How To Watch SL vs AUS Cricket Match Live Telecast on TV in India?

The unavailability has caused some shifts in the team, with former captain Steve Smith leading the side in the first Test against Sri Lanka being held at Galle International Stadium. Smith was Australia's captain till 2018 when he was found guilty in the infamous sandpaper incident. Following his demotion, the batsman has only captained the side on four occasions when Cummins has not been available. Smith replaced Cummins when he left the side to visit his ailing mother, and also due to COVID-19 protocols before that. Alongside Smith, Australia also have Travis Head as the vice-captain.

Why is Pat Cummins Not Playing Sri Lanka vs Australia Test Series 2025?

Pat Cummins is not playing in the Sri Lanka vs Australia Test Series 2025 for two reasons, firstly because of increased soreness in the left ankle, a factor which has raised doubts over his availability in the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025. Secondly, he is unavailable for the series as he is preparing with his partner for the birth of his second child. The player had recently shared that he missed spending time with his partner during the birth of their first child as he was busy preparing for the World Cup. Australia are currently playing the first Test of the two Tests against Sri Lanka, after this they are scheduled to play two ODIs against the same opponent, before finally entering the Champions Trophy 2025, with their first game scheduled against England in less than a month from now.

