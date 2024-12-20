Abu Dhabi, Dec 20 (PTI) India's Sumit Nagal played a key role in TSL Hawks' impressive 21-14 victory over HonorFX Eagles in Match 3 of World Tennis League, here Friday.

After a dramatic Super Shootout loss in their opening match, the Hawks bounced back in style, with Nagal delivering crucial performances in both men's singles and doubles to secure their first win of the season.

In the men's doubles, Nagal, alongside Jordan Thompson, responded brilliantly after an early break by Eagles' Alexander Shevchenko and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

The pair fought back to take control of the set and won 6-4, maintaining the Hawks' overall lead.

The turning point came in the men's singles, where Nagal faced Shevchenko.

Despite Shevchenko building a 5-1 lead, Nagal showed his grit by fighting back, but ultimately lost the set 6-2, pushing the match into Over Time.

With the overall score at 13-20, Nagal's resilience was crucial. Shevchenko won the first game in OT, but Nagal held strong, clinching the final set and sealing their first victory of the season.

Earlier, Aryna Sabalenka and Mirra Andreeva dominated the women's doubles with a 6-1 win against Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa.

Sabalenka extended the lead further with a 6-2 win in women's singles over Badosa, putting the Hawks ahead 12-3.

