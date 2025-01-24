Harare [Zimbabwe], January 24 (ANI): Zimbabwe have announced their squads for the upcoming home series against Ireland, which includes a one-off Test, three ODIs, and three T20Is, as per International Cricket Council (ICC).

Two uncapped players have been included in the latest Test squad, providing opportunities for 27-year-old leg-spinner Vincent Masekesa and 26-year-old batter Nicholas Welch.

Their inclusion sees Tadiwanashe Marumani and Dion Myers being omitted from the Test squad.

Nicholas Welch, who made his T20I debut for Zimbabwe against Namibia in October 2023, gets his much-anticipated opportunity to don the whites for the national team.

The availability of all-rounder Sean Williams has also been confirmed, after the 38-year-old had been battling a back issue during his previous outing against Afghanistan.

The ODI squad also sees two changes, with Nyasha Mayavo and Wessly Madhevere replacing Dion Myers and Joylord Gumbie.

Dion Myers has retained his place in the T20I setup after missing out on the ODI squad, while the revamped T20I squad sees Faraz Akram and Takudzwanashe Kaitano omitted for the 20-over games.

The series kicks off with a one-off Test match on 6th February at Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.

Following which, the ODI series will begin on 14th February, with the subsequent matches scheduled for 16th and 18th February. The T20I series will start on 22nd February, with the second match on 23rd February and the final T20I on 25th February.

Test Squad: Craig Ervine (C), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Joylord Gumbie, Trevor Gwandu, Takudzwanashe Kaitano, Vincent Masekesa, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Victor Nyauchi, Nicholas Welch, Sean Williams

ODI Squad: Craig Ervine (C), Brian Bennett, Johnathan Campbell, Ben Curran, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Blessing Muzarabani, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri, Sikandar Raza, Sean Williams

T20I Squad: Sikandar Raza (C), Brian Bennett, Ryan Burl, Johnathan Campbell, Trevor Gwandu, Wessly Madhevere, Tinotenda Maposa, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Wellington Masakadza, Nyasha Mayavo, Tony Munyonga, Tashinga Musekiwa, Blessing Muzarabani, Dion Myers, Richard Ngarava, Newman Nyamhuri. (ANI)

