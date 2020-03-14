TRS' Keshava Rao, Suresh Reddy File Nomination for RS Polls in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Mar 14 (ANI): TRS Parliamentary Party leader Dr K Keshava Rao and senior partyman KR Suresh Reddy on Friday filed their nomination for the two Rajya Sabha seats in Telangana.Telangana Chief Minister and TRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao had, on Thursday, named Keshava Rao and Suresh Reddy as the party's candidates for election to the two Rajya Sabha seats in the state.Keshava Rao was a senior leader in Congress party before joining TRS in 2013. He was nominated for the Rajya Sabha seat by the party in 2014 and was elected to the Upper House of Parliament.After the completion of his term, Keshava Rao was renominated as the party candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls this year.On the other hand, Suresh Reddy was also a part of the Congress party before switching over to TRS in 2018.Polls for 55 Rajya Sabha seats in different states are scheduled to be held on March 26. (ANI)

