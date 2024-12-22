Peshawar Dec 22 (PTI) At least five people were killed and three wounded over an old enmity between two rival groups in the provincial capital of Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred in the jurisdiction of Pishtakharra police station in Peshawar district. The rival groups resorted to firing when they came face to face at a function in their locality.

Also Read | What Is Dinga Dinga Virus? From Symptoms to Causes, All About the Mysterious Virus Outbreak in Uganda That Leaves People 'Dancing' Uncontrollably.

Police immediately rushed to the site to control the situation. It also raided various hideouts to arrest the accused.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)