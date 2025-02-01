Los Angeles, Jan 31 (AP) Federal authorities say a man has agreed to plead guilty to unsafely operating a drone that collided with a firefighting aircraft during the deadly Palisades Fire in Los Angeles.

The US Department of Justice says Peter Tripp Akemann faces one misdemeanour count that carries a sentence of up to a year in prison.

Also Read | PM Modi US Visit: India, US Working on Early Visit of PM Narendra Modi to America, Says MEA.

The collision caused the firefighting aircraft to be grounded for several days.

Officials say the plane was owned by the government of Quebec and that Akemann has agreed to pay restitution. He has also agreed to 150 hours of community service related to wildfire relief.

Also Read | DeepSeek Banned in Taiwan: MODA Prohibits Govt Employees From Using Newly Launched Chinese AI Model Over Security Concerns.

The wind-driven blaze in the upscale Pacific Palisades began January 7, destroying or damaging nearly 8,000 homes, businesses and other structures and killing at least 12 people.

The conflagration fuelled by dry Santa Ana winds has scorched at least 36 square miles (94 square kilometres) of land. It was 98 per cent contained as of Friday. (AP)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)