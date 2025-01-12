Luanda [Angola], January 12 (ANI/WAM): Angola's Ministry of Health has reported 12 deaths following a cholera outbreak since the first confirmed case was reported on Tuesday.

More than 170 cholera cases have been recorded, with 14 cases confirmed through laboratory testing.

Also Read | 2025 Los Angeles Wildfires: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Meet Eaton Fire Victims, Distribute Food and Supplies (Watch Video).

The outbreak's epicentre is Cacuaco Municipality, a suburban area in Angola's capital province of Luanda, home to over 1.2 million residents. (ANI/WAM)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)