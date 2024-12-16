London, Dec 16 (AP) Edinburgh Airport was shut down by an unspecified information technology issue Sunday afternoon, causing headaches for passengers at the start of the busy holiday travel season.

All flights into and out of Scotland's busiest airport were grounded at 4:15 pm local time, with some incoming flights diverted to Glasgow Airport about 50 miles away.

Also Read | Anura Kumara Dissanayake's on 3-Day India Visit: 'Had Productive Discussions With FM Sitharaman, EAM Jaishankar and NSA Ajit Doval', Says Sri Lankan President.

Edinburgh airport said engineers were working to resolve the issue.

“Passengers are asked to check the status of their flight with the airline they are flying with before travelling to the airport," the airport said in a statement. (AP)

Also Read | Anura Kumara Dissanayake's India Trip: In First Foreign Visit After Assuming Office, Sri Lankan President Lands in Delhi, Will Hold Bilateral With PM Narendra Modi (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)