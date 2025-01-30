Brussels [Belgium] January 30 (ANI): The European Parliament officially established the European Parliamentary Friends of Tibet group in Brussels today, according to Central Tibet Administration (CTA). Over 20 Members of European Parliament (MEPs) from several major political groups supported this initiative, which was led by Lithuanian MEP Dainius Zalimas and demonstrated a shared commitment to the Tibetan cause, CTA reported.

Seven MEPs and several Parliamentary Assistants from 12 EU member states participated in the event, which was held in the midst of the Holocaust remembrance commemoration. Their attendance demonstrated how critical it is to address Tibet's worsening human rights situation on the European scene as per a report by CTA.

CTA stated that Zalimas in his opening remarks highlighted the group's mission, stating, "The establishment of the European Parliamentary Friends of Tibet marks a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to support the Tibetan cause. We are united in our commitment to advocating for the rights and freedoms of the Tibetan people and ensuring their voices are heard in the European Parliament."

In the European Parliament, Representative Rigzin Genkhang of the Office of Tibet, Brussels, thanked the participants and underscored the importance of this day for Tibet, giving a thorough briefing on Tibet's urgent issues, such as the aftermath of the recent earthquake and the continued repression of basic rights as cited by CTA.

To further solidify worldwide support for the Tibetan cause, Rigzin Genkhang also urged MEPs to confirm their attendance at the 9th World Parliamentarians' Convention on Tibet, which is scheduled to be held in Tokyo in June according to CTA.

CTA further emphasized other MEPs present said they were prepared to use every resource at their disposal to re-establish Tibet's predicament as a top priority for the European Parliament. Their declarations reaffirmed a shared commitment to protect human rights, peace, and Tibet's distinct cultural character.

The event concluded with the traditional offering of Tibetan scarves, symbolizing goodwill and solidarity. Attendees, including Vincent Metten and Melanie from the International Campaign for Tibet, left with a renewed commitment to advocating for Tibet and its people. (ANI)

