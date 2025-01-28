Tel Aviv [Israel], January 28 (ANI/TPS): Five environmental projects funded by Israel's Ministry of Agriculture in and around areas of streams received additional development funding of approximately 10.5 million Shekels (USD 2.9 million) from the Israel Land Authority - the Fund for Preservation of Open Spaces.

The Israel Land Authority's Open Spaces Preservation Fund, headed by Yankee Quint, Director of the Israel Land Authority, finances activities aimed at assisting in the preservation, environmental development, and cultivation of open spaces outside built-up urban areas, including open spaces that are important for preserving biodiversity and ecosystems in Israel.

This budget is in addition to the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security's budget that has already been invested in projects.

The projects approved by the management of the Open Space Conservation Fund are:Eastern Dishon Canal (Kinneret area), The edge of the Nahal Tzin desert (Dead Sea area), Ga'aton Stream, Yehi'am Convoy (Western Galilee), Taninim Stream (Carmel area), Ma'ale Kishon (Mukaybela). (ANI/TPS)

