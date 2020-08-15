Geneva [Switzerlad], August 15 (Sputnik/ANI): The number of COVID-19 cases globally has grown by more than 286,000 in the past 24 hours, while over 6,700 patients have died in the same period of time, the World Health Organization's (WHO) data revealed on Friday.

The WHO said that the total number of new cases in the world amounted to 286,710, while the daily increment in fatalities was 6,713.

Overall, the number of COVID-19 cases worldwide is at 20,730,456, while the global death toll is 751,154.

WHO declared the outbreak of the new coronavirus a pandemic on March 11. (Sputnik/ANI)

