Dubai, Jul 8 (PTI) A total of 101 hops over a stationery ruler has brought Dubai-based Indian teenager Soham Mukherjee a Guinness World Records title.

Hailing from New Delhi, Mukherkee managed to break the previous title of 96 hops in 30 seconds.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports 3,756 New COVID-19 Cases, State Tally Rises to 1,22,350: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 8, 2020.

“In a video taken in his bedroom Mukherjee completed 110 hops in total but 9 were deemed invalid,” a statement released by the global authority on record breaking was quoted as saying.

Mukherjee said the record was captured with two cameras and measured by a close-up slow motion.

Also Read | TikTok to be Banned in US? Donald Trump Says 'It's Something We're Looking At' to Punish China.

“The record was measured by a close-up slow-motion video, so that the line object and my feet are clearly seen,” Mukherjee, who is in 11th grade at Dubai's GEMS Wellington International School, said in the statement.

|rediting his achievement to his active sports life, Mukherjee said what helped him break this specific record title is his long history of 13 years in taekwondo that requires a lot of leg work

“I came from a background of several sports, so I always felt more competitive than my peers. Since I moved to Dubai a year ago, I started to feel more productive,” he said.

“During lockdown, I wanted to test my determination, so I started to search for something to do to keep active and do a remarkable achievement, and then decided to go for an official attempt with Guinness World Records,” he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)