Tel Aviv [Israel], December 8 (ANI/TPS): The president of the State of Israel Isaac Herzog hosted a meeting with imams, religious and social leaders, employees of the Ministry of Interior, who are considered influential in Arab society. They serve as mediators in localities and communities, to reduce violence in localities, as well as leaders of information and activity in the fields of education, culture, leisure, health, and sports.

With the outbreak of the war, the imams set themselves the goal of strengthening the fabric of shared life between all religions and denominations in the country, with the aim of fostering tolerance, dialogue and mediation - out of the belief that this is the basis for a common and stable Israeli society.

Also Read | What is US Birthright Citizenship? All You Need to Know As Donald Trump Reaffirms Hardline Immigration Stance, Vows to Curtail Citizenship by Birth.

The President thanked the participants and heard about the many activities they promote in the communities of Arab society and said: "I am a man of faith, I truly and sincerely believe in God, everyone knows my grandfather Rabbi Herzog, whose last name was Ambash - I believe in complete faith."

"I greatly appreciate religious people, I greatly respect religious people and people of faith, who lead religious discourse and who have such a great social influence," he added. "One of the problems is that the Israeli public does not know what an imam is, and does not understand the role. The Israeli public has seen all kinds of things that scare it, from other arenas, which have nothing to do with you at all. Now is the time to strengthen the imams, to give them their backs, to support them, this is an issue that I take it upon myself to push. The crime issue is worrying, it's terrible, and everyone is under it. It's a terrible disease." (ANI/TPS)

Also Read | Syria Crisis: Syrians Celebrate Bashar Assad’s Fall as His Whereabouts Remain Unknown.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)