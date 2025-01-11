Washington, Jan 11 (PTI) Vice President Kamala Harris is competent to run for presidency again in four years, outgoing US President Joe Biden said Friday, noting that the decision on this would finally be on her.

“I think that's a decision she might think she's competent to run again in four years. That'll be a decision for her to make,” Biden told reporters at a news conference here.

Also Read | Donald Trump Sentenced to 'Unconditional Discharge': Judge Sentences US President-Elect in New York Hush Money Case but Declines To Impose Punishment.

Biden made history in 2020 by appointing Harris as the first ever Indian American, African American and woman as the Vice President of the country.

In the summer of 2024, after a disastrous presidential debate with Donald Trump in Atlanta, Biden withdrew from the race and went ahead to endorse Harris for presidency. Harris soon became the Democratic Party's presidential nominee.

Also Read | Wayfair Layoffs: US-Based E-Commerce Company Plans To Reduce Global Workforce by 3% Affecting Hundreds of Employees, Exit Germany Market Amid Challenges.

However, Harris lost to Trump in the November 5th presidential election. Harris has not announced her future plans yet.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)