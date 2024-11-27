Jerusalem, Nov 27 (AP) Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security Cabinet has approved a ceasefire deal with Hezbollah, clearing the way for the truce to take effect.

Netanyahu's office said the plan was approved by a 10-1 margin. The late-night vote came shortly before President Joe Biden was expected to announced details of the deal in Washington.

Earlier, Netanyahu defended the ceasefire, saying Israel has inflicted heavy damage on Hezbollah and could now focus its efforts on Hamas militants in Gaza and his top security concern, Iran. Netanyahu vowed to strike Hezbollah hard if it violates the expected deal. (AP)

