Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], January 9 (ANI): Following Prime Minister Narendra Modi's address to the Indian diaspora at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Bhubaneswar, Odisha's Law Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan emphasised the PM's appeal for their participation in India's development, particularly in the eastern region.

Harichandan also underscored the PM's encouragement to the Indian diaspora for frequent visits to India and explore opportunities for entrepreneurship in Odisha.

Speaking with ANI, Harichandan said, "The best thing is that the PM has appealed to the Indian diaspora across the globe that in the development of the nation, and in the eastern part of India, their role is very important. He invited them to come and visit to understand the history, culture and heritage of India as well as Odisha and to understand the possibilities of entrepreneurship and different aspects of Odisha."

He added, "The PM has appealed to them to visit India frequently so that a natural bonding develops between them and their place of origin."

Notably, PM Modi during his address at the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Odisha asserted that the Indian government considers it their "responsibility to help the diaspora during crisis situations" and expressed gratitude for their support and contributions. He also lauded their role in enhancing India's global reputation.

PM Modi said, "I feel very happy when I meet you all. I never forget the love and blessings I have received from you all. Today, I also want to thank you all, because of you, I get a chance to hold my head high. In the last 10 years, I have met many world leaders and they all appreciate the Indian diaspora in their respective countries. One big reason behind this is the social values you carry."

He added, "Friends, we give great importance to your convenience and comfort. Your safety and welfare are our top priority. We consider it our responsibility to help our diaspora during crisis situations, no matter where they are. This is one of the guiding principles of India's foreign policy today."

He further urged the Indian diaspora to bring their friends to India. "I would like that next time you come to India, you bring with you a minimum of five friends of non-Indian origin. And invite your friends to visit India where you live, and inspire them to see India."

The Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) Convention is the flagship event of the Government of India that provides an important platform to connect and engage with the Indian diaspora and enable them to interact with each other. The 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Convention is being organized in partnership with the State Government of Odisha from January 8 to 10 in Bhubaneswar.

The theme of this PBD Convention is "Diaspora's Contribution to a Viksit Bharat." A large number of Indian diaspora members from over 50 different countries have registered to participate in the PBD Convention. (ANI)

