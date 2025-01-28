Islamabad, Jan 28 (PTI) Pakistan's Senate or the upper house on Tuesday passed the controversial cyberspace laws amidst protest by the opposition and the media.

The Prevention of Electronic Crimes (Amendment) Bill 2025 or Peca laws was moved by Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain, days after its approval by the lower house.

The amendment adds Section 26(A) to the original Peca Act of 2016 to penalise perpetrators of “fake news” online, by providing that anyone who intentionally spreads, displays, or transmits false information likely to cause fear, panic, or unrest in society may face up to three years imprisonment, a fine of up to Rs 2 million, or both.

The bill now awaits President Asif Ali Zardari's assent to become law.

The changes add a key provision for the establishment of a Digital Rights Protection Authority (DRPA) tasked with regulating social media platforms and removing unlawful content.

The DRPA will have powers to investigate complaints, remove content, and enforce digital ethics. The amendments also redefine social media platforms and mandate compliance from social media companies, which may require registering and appointing local representatives.

While supporters believe the amendments are essential to combat fake news and hate speech, critics warn of potential censorship and misuse.

The Senate passed the bill despite protests by the opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and journalists.

Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, Shibli Faraz, spoke out against it, highlighting that the laws were made to protect people while the purpose of the said bill was “to target a specific political party”.

“When a new law is introduced, its intent is scrutinised. Whether it's social media or any other medium, it should operate within specific boundaries,” Faraz said. “The purpose of this bill is to target a specific political party.”

Journalists in the parliament for coverage boycotted the proceedings and staged a walkout in protest.

Media organisations later held rallies against the bill after the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) announced a nationwide protest.

“We had appealed to the government and elected representatives to consult all stakeholders before passing the amendments from the Senate of Pakistan… We reject these amendments as they go against the spirit of the Constitution,” a PFUJ press statement said.

Pakistan's media has faced growing censorship in recent years, but the government of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says the law is necessary to limit the spread of disinformation.

