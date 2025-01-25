New Delhi [India], January 25 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto at Hyderabad House in Delhi on Saturday. The two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with a focus on sectors like defence, security, maritime domain, economic ties, and people-to-people connections.

During the meeting, PM Modi and President Subianto also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Also Read | Jennifer Aniston Responds to Rumours of Her Romance With Former US President Barack Obama, Here's What the Hollywood Star Said.

In a post shared on X, Randhir Jaiswal stated, "India-Indonesia | Together for our vision of the Indo Pacific. PM @narendramodi and President @prabowo of Indonesia held wide-ranging talks at Hyderabad House today. Both leaders reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership with focus in the areas of defence & security, maritime domain, economic & people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest."

https://x.com/MEAIndia/status/1883086670846644406

Also Read | Layoffs 2025: Germany's Adidas and Puma Sportswear Companies To Lay Off Employees To Tackle Global Challenges and Improve Profitability, Say Reports.

At the invitation of PM Modi, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto is on a state visit to India. He is also the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations. This is Prabowo's first visit to India since assuming office in October 2024.

Following his meeting with PM Modi, President Subianto underscored the historic ties and strategic partnership between Indonesia and India. He emphasized the longstanding friendship and cooperation between the two nations.

In his press statement alongside PM Modi, Prabowo stated, "The Embassy of the Republic of Indonesia is on land donated by the Indian government before we were recognised by many other countries in the world. We will prioritise this relationship in the interest of long-term strategic partnership which we have agreed upon. We feel very honoured that I will be the Chief Guest tomorrow at the Republic Day parade and because the first Chief Guest in India's first Republic Day parade was President Sukarno, so this is a great honour for me."

He noted that India was one of the first strong supporters of Indonesia's independence. He said, "For the first time, an Indonesian military contingent has taken part in a military parade outside of Indonesia. I would like to extend our congratulations on the celebration of India's 76th Republic Day. India was one of the first strong supporters of our independence struggle. India sent assistance, financial aid, medical aid in our struggle for independence. Many Indian leaders supported us in our critical times."

Meanwhile, PM Modi called Indonesia as an "important partner" for India in ASEAN and Indo-Pacific. He expressed commitment of India and Indonesia to ensure peace, security, progress and rule-based order.

PM Modi said, "Indonesia is an important partner for us in ASEAN and Indo-Pacific. Both countries are committed to ensure peace, security, progress and rule-based order in this region. We both agree that freedom of navigation should be ensured according to international laws."

He recalled that Indonesia was the chief guest in India's first Republic Day and expressed it a matter of pride that Indonesia will again be chief guest as India celebrates 75 years of the Republic.

PM Modi said, "Indonesia was the chief guest country on India's first Republic Day and it is a matter of great pride for us that as we celebrate 75 years of the Republic, Indonesia is once again part of this historic occasion. I welcome President Prabowo Subianto to India."

Recalling his visit to Indonesia in 2018, the Prime Minister said, "During my visit to Indonesia in 2018, we took our partnership forward in the form of a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Today, there was a comprehensive discussion with President Prabowo on various aspects of mutual cooperation. To increase cooperation in the defence sector, we have decided to work together in defence manufacturing and supply chain."

"We have also emphasized on cooperation in maritime security, cyber security, counter-terrorism and de-radicalization. The agreement signed today in maritime safety and security will further strengthen our cooperation in crime prevention, search and rescue and capacity building," he added.

Earlier in the day, Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat. He laid a wreath at Rajghat and signed the visitors book. Subianto was accompanied by Minister of State for External Affairs (MoS) Pabitra Margherita. Prabowo Subianto received ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi.

In an earlier press release, MEA noted, "India and Indonesia share warm and friendly ties spanning over millenia. As a Comprehensive Strategic Partner, Indonesia is an important pillar in India's Act East Policy and our vision of the Indo-Pacific." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)