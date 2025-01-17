Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal (Image: YouTube@Ministry of External Affairs, India)

New Delhi [India] January 17 (ANI): The Foreign Ministers of the Quad nations are expected to be present in Washington DC for the inaugural ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Friday.

"The Quad Foreign Ministers Meeting is expected to be in Washington, DC for the inaugural ceremony of President Trump...We will share the further details," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in the weekly press briefing today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi went to Quad Leaders' Summit in the United States last year. The summit was held in President Joe Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware.

PM Modi, along with President Biden, Australian PM Anthony Albanese and then Japanese PM Fumio Kishida, agreed to further enhance cooperation and work towards a safe and secure Indo-Pacific.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will represent India at the swearing-in ceremony of US President-elect Donald Trump as the 47th US President. He will attend the ceremony at the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee.

During the visit, Jaishankar will also have meetings with representatives of the incoming administration, as well as some other dignitaries visiting the US on that occasion.

"On the invitation of the Trump-Vance Inaugural Committee, External Affairs Minister (EAM) Dr S Jaishankar will represent the Government of India at the Swearing-In Ceremony of President-Elect Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States of America," the MEA said in a statement.

The ceremonial event is set to take place on January 20, approximately two weeks after Trump's electoral college win was certified by the US Congress.

Donald Trump won the US presidential elections in November last year. He won 312 electoral votes against Harris' 226 votes.

With this, Trump became only the second US President to serve two non-consecutive terms. Trump winning the popular vote also made him the first Republican to win the popular vote since George W Bush in 2004. (ANI)

