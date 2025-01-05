Moscow [Russia], January 5 (ANI/WAM): Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Saturday it had thwarted a large attack in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg and detained four teenagers it said had been planning to detonate a bomb in a crowded area, Reuters reported.

The FSB said it had seized components for a homemade explosive device and that investigators in the Sverdlovsk region had opened a criminal case.

The four teenagers are Russian citizens born in 2007 and 2008, the FSB said. It did not name them. (ANI/WAM)

