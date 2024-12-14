Sharjah [UAE], December 14(ANI/WAM): The University of Sharjah (UoS) has launched the Centre of Excellence for Public Health, part of the Research Institute for Medical and Health Sciences (RIMHS).

The centre aims to conduct impactful innovative research aligned with national priorities, enhance collaboration between the academic, health, and industrial sectors at both local and international levels, and support the translation of research outcomes into tangible health policies and services.

Hussein Al Rand, Assistant Undersecretary for Public Health at the Ministry of Health and Prevention, emphasised the vital role of the centre in addressing contemporary health challenges, especially non-communicable diseases, health issues, and preparedness for global health crises, during the launch event.

The event was attended by Prof. Hamid Al Naimiy, Chancellor of UoS, and several officials from the Ministry of Health and Prevention and local institutions.

Al Rand said that the centre will be a strategic partner in building a better health future and will work to support health policies that meet community needs. He also praised the efforts of researchers, faculty members at the University of Sharjah, and partners who contributed to the establishment of this health facility.

Basema Saddik, Director of the Centre, said the Centre works to address the challenges of promoting research, education and innovation in public health through a diverse group of multidisciplinary research teams, which include nine research teams of 40 researchers in many fields that serve the public health.

Hamzah Alzubaidi, coordinator of research team, launched the first initiative titled "National Campaign to Address Diabetes Stigma".

The Centre of Excellence for Public Health will strive to establish effective collaborative partnerships between the university, government entities, private sector, and local and regional organisations and work on translating health research into policies and practical initiatives to address the health issues facing the community, with a focus on capacity building and empowering the community, he said. (ANI/WAM)

