Peshawar, Jan 16 (PTI) Unknown assailants set on fire residences of Frontier Constabulary officials in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pukhtunkhwa province on Thursday, police said.

No loss of life was reported when the unidentified assailants burnt to ashes the FC officials' residences in Kot Laloo area of Dera Ismail Khan district, a police official said.

The official said the FC personnel were on duty when the incident took place.

It said the police immediately arrived at the spot and initiated a probe into the incident.

The women and children were set aside by the armed men before burning the buildings to ashes, the official said.

Separately, a police constable was gunned down by unidentified assailants in Tithar Khel area of Lakki Marwat district on Thursday.

