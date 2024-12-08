Kathmandu, Dec 8 (PTI) US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu arrived in Kathmandu on Sunday on an official visit during which he will meet senior political leaders, officials and civil society members as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

"A warm welcome to Nepal, Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, Donald Lu! On his diplomatic tour across South Asia, Lu is in Kathmandu to engage with Nepal's senior leaders and civil society," the US Embassy in Nepal wrote on X.

Also Read | Elephant Death in Pakistan: Tusker Dies of Apparent Heart Failure at Safari Park in Karachi Weeks After Family Reunion.

His visit underscores the commitment to strengthening US-Nepal ties and advancing cooperation in key areas: environmental protection, women's empowerment, cultural preservation, and sustainable development, it added.

Lu arrived in Nepal following his visits to India and Sri Lanka in connection with his entourage to South Asian countries, according to Foreign Ministry sources.

Also Read | Donald Trump's 'Not Our Fight' Remark: West Asia Strategist Waiel Awwad Counters US President-Elect's Statement, Says 'America Deeply Involved in Middle East Crisis'.

In Nepal, he will meet senior leaders of political parties, government officials and civil society members.

He will also meet with youth leaders to gain insights into their vision for the future of US-Nepal relations, Foreign ministry sources said.

"His discussions with Nepalese officials will emphasize the importance of cultural preservation, recognizing Nepal's rich heritage as a cornerstone of its identity and a key driver of its tourism and economy,” it said.

Last week, the US Department of State said Lu's trip will strengthen cooperation with key partners in South Asia to promote regional prosperity and security, reads the note.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)