Washington, DC [US], January 14 (ANI): United States Vice President Kamala Harris on Tuesday urged caution to the communities in Southern California, who experienced horrific loss due to wildfires, "to follow guidance from local officials and stay safe."

Harris shared a post on X and emphasised that she and President Biden have been in close contact with federal, state, and local officials to ensure a coordinated response to the crisis.

"Over the last seven days, communities in Southern California have experienced horrific loss due to wildfires. President Biden and I have remained in close contact with federal, state, and local officials, and our Administration will continue to provide resources to support response efforts and help impacted communities," she said.

Addressing her fellow Californians, Harris urged caution. "To my fellow Californians: As the winds increase again, please follow guidance from local officials and stay safe," she advised.

Further, she stated that the outgoing administration will "continue to provide resources to support response efforts and help impacted communities."

In a post on X, she said she was "grateful to the firefighters and first responders who are working around the clock and putting themselves in harm's way to help keep communities safe".

"They show us the best of the American spirit in a moment of crisis," Harris said.

More than a week into the wildfires in Los Angeles, the flames have already become the most destructive in the California county's history and are on course to become among the deadliest ever in the state, AL Jazeera reported.

The fires have so far destroyed at least 12,300 structures and killed 24 people, according to local authorities. Officials are bracing for more strong winds that are expected to persist through Wednesday.

Officials said California state authorities are positioning firefighting crews in Los Angeles as well as other southern California counties under elevated fire danger. As of Monday, more than 92,000 people in Los Angeles County were under evacuation orders - down from a previous high of 150,000. (ANI)

