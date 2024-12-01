New Delhi, December 1: Honda Amaze will launch on December 4, 2024, in India, with several new updates in its interior and exterior. It will be the third-generation car in the subcompact sedan series. Ahead of the launch, unofficial bookings of the car are open in India. Selected dealerships have begun accepting bookings for Honda Amaze at INR 11,000.

Honda Amaze will be available to the buyers within 20-45 days of the waiting period. Japanese automakers have already teased their upcoming sedan in India, and recently, several spy shots have also shown more information about the car. In terms of features, the Honda Amaze sit well with other models, including Tata Tigor, Hyundai Aura and Maruti Suzuki Dzire. Kia Syros Set To Launch on December 19, 2024; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Other Details of Upcoming Compact SUV.

Honda Amaze Third Generation Specifications and Features

The new Honda Amaze is expected to have a 1.2-litre NA three-cylinder engine with five-speed transmission and CVT gearbox. It is expected to generate 90 bhp of power. Besides the powertrain, the new Honda Amaze has features like a 360-degree camera, ADAS, automatic climate control, rear AC vents, type-C charging port, lane watch camera, rear parking camera, ventilated front seat, and a sunroof.

In terms of design, the third-generation Amaze gets a redesigned larger grille on the front with a sleek chrome strip on the top, an LED project fog lamp, integrated DRLs, and redesigned headlamps. The subcompact sedan will be offered in Obsidian Blue, White, Grey, Golden Brown, and Red colour options. Overall, the interior and exterior design will be significantly improved compared to the previous generation. Skoda Kylaq Bookings Open Tomorrow, Sub-4m SUV To Rival Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Kia Sonet and Other Models in Segment.

Honda Amaze will include other redesigned features like a digital instrument cluster, steering wheel, dashboard and touchscreen infotainment. Besides the Honda Amaze, a few cars will enter the Indian market this month. These include the Kia Syros, Toyota Camry and Skoda Kylaq.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2024 02:32 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).