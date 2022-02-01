During the Union Budget 2022, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that the government will introduce a battery swapping policy to promote the sales of electric vehicles in the country. The Battery Swapping Policy aims to help areas that have space constraints. India to Require 400,000 Charging Stations For 2 Million Electric Vehicles By 2026: Report.

In addition to this, special mobility zones for EVs will also be introduced to encourage the adaption of electric vehicles. Sitharaman mentioned that these mobility zones will be free of fossil fuel-driven vehicles. For those who are unfamiliar, a battery-swapping station allows an EV user to replace a used-up battery with a new one in a few minutes.

Sitharaman also announced that the government will concentrate on promoting public transportation in India and this plan will be backed by clean technologies and governance solutions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 01, 2022 12:56 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).