Mumbai, December 19: As the Indian stock market continues to experience volatility, investors are keeping a close eye on key stocks that could show significant movement on Thursday, December 19. According to CNBCTV18, if you are looking to buy or sell stocks on December 19, Bank of Baroda, Asian Paints, Lupin, ITC, DOMS Industries, IOL Chemicals, JSW Infrastructure, etc., must be on your watch.

List Stocks To Buy or Sell on December 19

Bank of Baroda (NSE: BANKBARODA)

The stocks of Bank of Baroda may remain in major focus today, as developments in the banking sector could influence the stock's movement. On the last trading day, Bank of Baroda opened at INR 257.2 and closed at INR 259, reaching a high of INR 259.1 and a low of INR 253.6.

Asian Paints (NSE: ASIANPAINT)

Asian Paints, a leader in the paints and coatings industry, is expected to attract attention due to potential shifts in demand, raw material costs, or seasonal sales patterns. Asian Paints on Wednesday, December 18, announced the resignation of two senior management members. Shyam Swamy, Vice President of Home Improvement, Décor, Services & Retailing, and Vishu Goel, Associate Vice President of Retail Sales, Commercial & Marketing, resigned on Tuesday, December 17. Vishal Mega Mart Share Price Today, December 18: Gurugram-Based Supermarket Chain Makes Stellar Debut on NSE, Listing at INR 104 per Share, Delivers 33% Premium to Its IPO Price.

Lupin (NSE: LUPIN)

Pharmaceutical major Lupin is likely to remain in focus today, with any announcements regarding drug approvals, clinical trial progress, or regulatory updates potentially affecting its stock price.

ITC (NSE: ITC)

The stock of ITC, a diversified conglomerate, will be under scrutiny, especially in the wake of any updates related to its FMCG, hospitality, and tobacco businesses. Any news on new product launches or financial performance could trigger market movement.

DOMS Industries (NSE: DOMS)

DOMS Industries, a stationery and consumer goods manufacturer, is another stock that could see activity on December 19.

IOL Chemicals (NSE: IOLCP)

IOL Chemicals, a key player in the chemicals and pharmaceuticals sector, may experience fluctuations based on updates on capacity expansion, revenue growth, or raw material pricing.

JSW Infrastructure (NSE: JSWINFRA)

With ongoing projects in ports and logistics, JSW Infrastructure is expected to be a stock to watch today.

Brigade Enterprises (NSE: BRIGADE)

Real estate company Brigade Enterprises is likely to attract attention due to trends in the property market and any updates on residential or commercial project launches.

SBI (NSE: SBIN)

State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest public-sector bank, will be a key stock to monitor on December 19. On the last trading day, SBI opened at INR 859.75 and closed at INR 860.70, marking a slight increase. The stock reached a high of INR 862.95 and a low of INR 847.15.

Borosil Renewables (NSE: BORORENEW)

Investors will watch Borosil Renewables, which has been expanding in the solar glass manufacturing sector.

NITCO (NSE: NITCO)

The stock of NITCO, a company specializing in tiles and flooring solutions, may see movement based on news related to new contracts, expansion plans, or industry trends that could affect its revenue growth.

FDC (NSE: FDC)

FDC, a pharmaceutical company, is expected to draw attention due to potential developments in drug approvals, partnerships, or expansion in international markets.

Yasho Industries (NSE: YASHO)

Yasho Industries, a key player in the chemicals and dyes sector, could see volatility based on changes in raw material costs, export demand, or production capacities.

Gandhar Oil Refinery (NSE: GANDHAR)

Gandhar Oil Refinery is likely to attract attention in light of developments in the oil and gas sector.

The Indian stock market experienced a significant decline over the past three days, with benchmark equity indices falling nearly 2%. The NSE Nifty 50 closed 137.15 points, or 0.56%, lower at 24,198.85, while the BSE Sensex dropped 502.25 points, or 0.62%, to settle at 80,182.20.

Disclaimer: The information provided in this article is based on news reports and is not intended as investment advice. Investing in stocks involves risk. LatestLY advises its readers to consult with a financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

