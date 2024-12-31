Before gaining nationwide recognition as the superhero Shaktimaan in the iconic Doordarshan series, Mukesh Khanna was already synonymous with the role of Bheeshma Pitamah in BR Chopra's epic mythological serial Mahabharat. Even earlier, Khanna was an aspiring actor striving to become a leading man in Bollywood - a dream that never quite materialised. However, his success on the small screen brought him immense fame. Recently, the veteran actor has been making headlines with his controversial opinions and podcast. Amidst this buzz, a video clip from one of his old films has gone viral. Mukesh Khanna Explains His Comments on Sonakshi Sinha’s Upbringing; Say ‘No Malicious Intent’.

The clip is from the 1983 Hindi film Dard-E-Dil, produced by Rajshri Films and directed by Suraj Prakash. In the movie, Mukesh Khanna played the male lead opposite Zarina Wahab. The viral scene shows Khanna’s character, Govinda, drunkenly confronting a group of goons alongside Zarina Wahab's character. Even as he is beaten up by the villains, Khanna’s comical antics in his drunken stupor take centre stage.

What immediately stands out in the scene is, apart from how young he is looking to the point of being unrecognisable, Khanna’s evident imitation of Amitabh Bachchan, particularly in sequences where the legendary actor played an intoxicated character. From the slurred speech to the exaggerated posture, every aspect seems inspired by Big B. To top it off, Mukesh Khanna even reenacts a version of Amitabh Bachchan's ic onic drunken mirror scene from Amar Akbar Anthony (1977). Khanna even refers to himself as John Travolta from Saturday Night Fever (1977), which imitating his dance pose!

Watch The Viral Clip of a Young Mukesh Khanna:

For those curious to watch the full movie, Dard-E-Dil is available for free on YouTube on the Rajshri channel.

Before Dard-E-Dil, Mukesh Khanna had appeared in a few Hindi films. An alumnus of Pune's prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), he made his screen debut in the 1981 movie Roohi, which also starred Zarina Wahab. Some of his other films from this period, before his breakthrough success with Mahabharat, include Waqt Ke Shahzade, Captain Barry, and Mujhe Kasam Hai. ‘Lampat Chhichora’: Mukesh Khanna Slams Ranbir Kapoor’s Casting as Lord Rama in ‘Ramayana’, Says His Negative Personality From ‘Animal’ Might Disturb Movie.

Although he didn’t secure many lead roles in Bollywood later, Khanna carved out a niche for himself with significant supporting roles in popular films like Saudagar, Tahalka, Rakhwale, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Raja, Guddu, Hera Pheri, and more.

