Be it the shooting of films or the release of the already ready movies, everything has been affected owing to the coronavirus outbreak. Although the makers have been granted permission to resume the shooting, by adhering to the guidelines issued, it is difficult to shoot like before considering the health safety of the entire cast and crew. In an interview with a leading tabloid, producer Atul Kasbekar shared that he’s in talks with a legal firm to get COVID-19 insurance for the upcoming film Looop Lapeta starring Taapsee Pannu in the lead and also for the future projects. From Haseen Dillruba to Looop Lapeta, Taapsee Pannu's Film Kitty is Overflowing with as Many as Five New Releases.

Looop Lapeta, which is the Indian adaptation of German cult film Run Lola Run, produced under the banner of Ellipsis Entertainment, could probably be the first film to get COVID-19 insurance. Regarding getting the financial cover for the movie and its crew, Atul Kasbekar told Mid-Day, “We are in talks with the legal expert, Anand Desai of DSK Legal. Insuring a film so far implied guarding the product against unforeseen incidents like the illness of an actor or occurrence of natural calamities leading to delays in the schedule. Since COVID is a new development, we are working out the details of what the insurance plan should entail. Hypothetically, if a crew member tests positive, the entire unit will have to be quarantined, leading to the shoot being halted. If the film is covered under the insurance plan, the producers will not incur a financial loss stemming from the delay.” Looop Lapeta: Did You Know Run Lola Run, The Inspiration Behind Taapsee Pannu’s Film, Was Already Remade in Bollywood?

Regarding the shooting of Looop Lapeta, featuring Taapsee Pannu and Tahir Raj Bhasin in the lead, Atul Kasbekar further stated that major portion of the film has to be shot outdoors. The team is planning to begin the shooting post Diwali.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2020 09:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).