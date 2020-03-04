Baaghi 3 Movie: Review, Cast, Box Office Prediction, Budget, Story, Trailer, Music of Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor Film

Baaghi 3 poster (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Tiger Shroff is all set to reprise his role of Ronnie aka Ranveer Pratap Singh in Ahmed Khan's upcoming film Baaghi 3. Bankrolled by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and Fox Star Studios, the film is slated to hit theatres on March 6. The trailer of Baaghi 3 recieved a mixed response from the audiences and considering the success of the previous Baaghi film this Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor starrer is expected to do well at the ticket window. The film is clashing with Sanjay Mishra's Kaamyaab and it is also clashing with Chris Pratt, Tom Holland starrer Hollywood outing Onward. With past week release Thappad playing cold at the box-office, Baaghi 3 might get an upper hand at the ticket window and would enjoy a decent opening weekend as well. Shraddha Kapoor Channels a Wondrous Wildflower Vibe in Sequins and Tulle for Baaghi 3 Promotions.

The peppy songs of the film are gaining mixed reviews as well and early reviews can tell us the whole story. The previous Baaghi film that featured Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff easily crossed past the Rs 150 crore club and Baaghi 3 is also expected to take the franchise ahead by entering the Rs 100 crore club at ease. Tiger Shroff's last outing War was a tremendous box-office hit and with Baaghi 3, the actor is expected to register another hit in line. Just Before you plan to watch the Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh starrer in the cinema hall near you, Here is everything you need to know about Baaghi 3. Tiger Shroff Confesses He Had a Crush on Baaghi 3 Co-Star Shraddha Kapoor When They Were in School.

Cast

Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor that were paired opposite each other in the first Baaghi film are back together in the third instalment. The film stars Riteish Deshmukh who plays Tiger's on-screen brother. The film also features Ankita Lokhande, Jaideep Ahlawat, Vijay Varma in supporting roles. Whereas Jackie Shroff has a special appearance in this Ahmed Khan directorial.

Story

Baaghi 3 centres around the bond of two brothers Ronnie and Vikram. A caring Ronnie who always comes to the rescue of his little brother Vikram has to now face the whole country i.e Syria as his brother is abducted by a group of terrorists.

Trailer

Here's the official trailer of Baaghi 3

Music

The Music of Baaghi 3 is composed by Vishal–Shekhar, Bappi Lahiri and Tanishk Bagchi with lyrics written by Prachi Jalonvi, Gautam G. Sharma and Ginny Diwan. Dus Bahane 2.0 is a recreation of "Dus Bahane" from the film Anubhav Sinha's 2005 film Dus

Here are the two popular songs from the film.

BHANKAS

Dus Bahane 2.0

Budget

Baaghi 3 is made on an estimated budget of Rs 75 crore including print and advertising cost. Which means the Tiger Shroff, Shraddha Kapoor starrer has to mint Rs 125 crore at the BO to be a super-hit.

Box-Office Prediction

Baaghi 3 is opening in a non-holiday weekend but still would open with big numbers. LatestLY predicts the Tiger Shroff film's opening numbers are expected to be somewhere around Rs 15 -17 crore. The film is expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark by the opening weekend.

Movie Review

The reviews of Baaghi 3 are not out yet. Latestly will update you with its movie review. So do not forget to keep an eye on our website to catch our thoughts on the film.