If you follow cinema-related discussions on platforms like X, you might have come across a section of netizens criticising a Tamil film called Bad Girl. The primary target of this backlash is Tamil director Vetrimaaran, with some of the ire also directed at actor-director Anurag Kashyap. The controversy began when the teaser for Bad Girl, starring Anjali Sivaraman (Cobalt Blue, Class) in the lead, was launched online on January 26, 2025. 'Bad Girl' Teaser: Anurag Kashyap and Vetri Maaran's Film Under Fire for 'Bold' Brahmin Girl Representation in Cinema.

The film revolves around a young girl’s coming-of-age journey as she navigates relationships and sexuality, rebelling against her family's restrictive norms. The cast also includes Hridhu Haroon (Mura, All We Imagine as Light), Shanthi Priya, Saranya Ravichandran, and TeeJay Arunasalam. The teaser features scenes of the protagonist and her friends drinking, partying, and engaging in candid conversations about sex.

While Bad Girl is set to premiere at the 54th International Film Festival Rotterdam, the film has faced significant backlash in India, with accusations of it insulting the Brahmin community.

How Did the 'Bad Girl' Controversy Begin?

The controversy gained traction after director Mohan G, who has himself been accused of promoting caste pride in his film Draupathi (and who proudly flaunts his 'Kshatriyan' caste in his X handle), reacted to a post by filmmaker Pa Ranjith praising the teaser of Bad Girl. In his post, Mohan G wrote, "Portraying a Brahmin girl’s personal life is always a bold and refreshing film for this clan. What more can be expected from Vetrimaaran, Anurag Kashyap & Co.? Bashing Brahmin fathers and mothers is old and not trendy anymore. Try showcasing your own caste girls to your own families first."

Portraying a brahmin girl personal life is always a bold and refreshing film for this clan. What more can be expected from vetrimaran, Anurag kasyap & Co.. Bashing Brahmin father and mother is old and not trendy.. Try with your own caste girls and showcase it to your own family… https://t.co/XP8mtnaFws — Mohan G Kshatriyan (@mohandreamer) January 27, 2025

This post appears to have fueled further hostility towards Kashyap, Vetrimaaran, and even Pa Ranjith online. Their critics argued that these filmmakers consistently portray the Brahmin community in a negative light, accusing them of damaging Tamil cinema. Even some fans of Telugu star Jr NTR joined the online discourse, urging their favourite actor to avoid collaborating with Vetrimaaran on a rumoured upcoming project.

Vetrimaaran has long been unpopular among certain upper-caste moviegoers and influencers, as his films frequently depict stark realities of caste discrimination. His filmography includes Visaranai, Asuran, and Viduthalai Part I & II, all of which address caste issues. Similarly, Pa Ranjith is known for his groundbreaking films exploring caste hierarchy, including Kaala, Sarpatta Parambarai, and Thangalaan.

The Director of 'Bad Girl'

What many critics of Bad Girl overlook is that the film is written and directed by Varsha Bharath, a Brahmin woman. Vetrimaaran and Kashyap are involved only as producers and presenters.

Varsha, a former assistant to Vetrimaaran, addressed the backlash in an interview with OTTplay. Responding to the criticism, she said, "As far as targeting a community goes, I can only tell the story that I know. This is a deeply rooted narrative, and the reason it feels authentic is because I have told it from a personal perspective. I can only make films based on what I have experienced and grown up with. If I were to make films on subjects unfamiliar to me, it would require extensive research. However, human dramas do not necessarily demand that level of research, unlike historical films. When creating a human drama, I set it in a world that feels familiar to me—one that is personal to my experience." ‘Bad Girl’ Teaser Launch: Varsha Bharath Discusses Bold Message of Women’s Humanity in Upcoming Tamil Film, Says ‘Women Don’t Need To Be Purists, They Just Need To Be Human’.

She further elaborated, "We don’t live in a casteless society, do we? Caste is a real aspect of our society, and every protagonist belongs to some caste. Whether you choose to depict it or not is a creative decision. You can either gloss over it or incorporate it into the detailing of the story. I don’t believe I have targeted a community - I have simply set my story within a particular milieu. Everyone should critically examine their own surroundings at some point. That is the only way meaningful change can happen, through nuanced discussions."

Varsha Bharath's Insta Story on 'Bad Girl' Backlash

Varsha Bharath's Insta Story

Varsha concluded her remarks by saying, "It is absurd to claim that I am targeting a community when the protagonist of my film belongs to that very community. I am not demonising anyone. The film’s agenda is to be soft, accepting, and non-judgemental. Everyone should have the ability to critique their own community - only then can a story feel authentic."

She also confirmed that Bad Girl was initially intended for a direct OTT release, but once Vetrimaaran joined as a producer, a theatrical release was secured, as confirmed by the film’s teaser.

