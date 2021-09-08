Twitter is a crazy spot, as sometimes it takes you back in time and makes you go WTF. There can be many instances of the same, but the latest thread on the platform which we've witnessed is insane. While scrolling through the micro-blogging site, we came across some Bollywood buffs who are seen discussing and sharing names of the films which NOBODY remembers except them. Well, this might sound boring to you, but NAH, when you check out the answers it's actually FUN. From Black to My Name is Khan, 10 Movies That Reflected Bollywood Directors Changing Their Style from Their Usual Brand of Cinema!

From Urmila Matondkar's Drohi, Dino Morea and Karisma Kapoor's Baaz to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan's Dushman Duniya Ka and more, these not-so-popular movies titles might make you cringe, but we bet you will laugh too. We agree this is quite an interesting thread on Twitter that'll make you think - did these films even existed? Some movie names are revelations for us too and they also make up for fab trivia. Check it out. 8 Bollywood Films With Mid-Credits Scenes: Tamasha, Uri, Panga and More.

SRK and Salman Khan's Film:

Ft Shahrukh and Salman both 😍😍 pic.twitter.com/l8TDOnD0x3 — ahad sanya (@ahadsanya) September 7, 2021

Name a movie which NOBODY remembers except you. Much before Rangeela and Satya. Ramu’s first with Urmila (and only one with RD) https://t.co/hRjMTeYw7C pic.twitter.com/ujEkuPVWQs — Siddharth (@RJSIDDHARTH) September 8, 2021

Name a movie which nobody remembers except you. pic.twitter.com/16GlbPHq38 — Sumit (@hi_essdee) September 8, 2021

Name a movie which nobody remembers except you 😊😊 https://t.co/BkjpOTcBvh pic.twitter.com/iwI4b1Ssfo — 🇮🇳𝔓iน 🇮🇳 (@pindrpnonsense) September 8, 2021

This Twitter thread is long and never-ending sorts, so you can scroll, scroll and scroll. Also, some of the films above starred well-known actors, and some of them even had impactful storylines. But their titles will make you go, "OH MY GAWD” So, which is the film which nobody remembers except you? Tell us in the comment section below.

